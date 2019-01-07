Cherokee Co. EMA: Don’t eat the chicken tenders left on Hwy 35, it’s a crime

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Why did the chicken tenders cross the road? Apparently to cause a traffic hazard, according to Cherokee County authorities.
No, seriously. It’s not a joke.
The Cherokee County EMA is asking drivers to not eat the chicken fingers left on Highway 35 in a late Sunday night Facebook post.
The tenders spilled on the roadway during an 18-wheeler wreck.
The cases, which have been on the ground for 24 hours, aren’t safe to eat, authorities warn.
What’s worse? Diving for free chicken tenders could land you in hot water with the law.
It’s a crime to impede traffic, according to the EMA.
Anyone caught could face charges.
