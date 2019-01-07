Columbus Police release holiday crime overview

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - From DUIs to porch pirates, crime rates can definitely rise around the holidays- luckily this year the Columbus Police department was prepared.
From December 10th through December 31st CPD began reallocating some of its resources to concentrate on traffic related incidents, more especially impaired drivers. The intent of this reallocation was to reduce the number of traffic deaths in Muscogee County during the holiday season.
During this period officers issued over 1200 traffic citations and arrested 151 people for 414 charges, which included 91 DUIs. Columbus Police reported no traffic fatalities during this year’s holiday season.
The department also reassigned some officers from administrative duties to patrol neighborhoods. The intent of the increased patrols was to reduce the number of home burglaries and packages being stolen from porches.
Officers arrested 23 people on 58 different charges and recovered around $24,000 in stolen property.
