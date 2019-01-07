Cyntoia Brown granted clemency, set for release in August

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 7, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 3:24 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has granted executive clemency to Cyntoia Brown, commuting her life sentence after her case garnered national attention.

Brown is scheduled to walk free Aug. 7, 2019 after serving 15 years in prison for murder. She was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for killing 43-year-old Nashville realtor Johnny Allen two years earlier. She had to serve 51 years before being eligible for parole.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” said Haslam. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions.”

Brown was convicted of first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery. Her supporters say she was a 16-year-old victim of sex trafficking.

Activists and celebrities across the country called on Haslam to release Brown before he leaves office. Employees and volunteers with the Tennessee Department of Corrections have spoken about her personal transformation while incarcerated and the Board of Parole issued a positive recommendation in favor of granting her a commutation.

While in prison, Brown earned her GED and completed an associate’s degree with a 4.0 GPA. She expects to complete her bachelor’s degree in 2019.

State. Rep. London Lamar, who was vocal in her support of Brown’s release, thanked Haslam for “doing the right thing.”

"She was a 16-year-old victim of sex trafficking who was forced into a nightmarish situation. The decision to grant her clemency shows a tremendous amount of compassion for the horrors that she has endured in her life.  But it also brings to light that we need to continue to fight for other young women like Cyntoia. Her story is tragic, but unfortunately, it’s the story of many girls across this state whose innocence and dignity has been stolen.  We have to pass legislation that will reduce child sex trafficking and protect its victims.  In the meantime, I am grateful that Cyntoia will get a second chance at life, elated for her and her family and want to let them know that I am here to help her in her transition.”
State Rep. London Lamar

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari also released a statement of support Monday.

“Fifteen years ago, Cyntoia Brown found herself in a situation no teenage girl should ever have to face. Governor Haslam’s commutation of Ms. Brown’s sentence demonstrates that we in the state of Tennessee can show love, compassion and mercy for someone who has experienced trauma that many of us cannot imagine. But today is not just a victory for Ms. Brown, it is a victory for all of us committed to the fight against sex trafficking and engaged in sincere juvenile justice reform. I am so proud of the dedication, commitment and courage of Attorney Charles Bone and Ms. Brown’s legal team. Over the past year, I’ve been speaking with Ms. Brown’s attorneys and met with Governor Haslam, but due to the sensitive nature of this case, I’ve refrained from publicly commenting. Today is a significant step, and I’m looking forward to continuing the conversation about juvenile sentencing reform during the 111th General Assembly.”
State Sen. Raumesh Akbari

Brown is required to complete a re-entry program before being released from custody in August. She’ll be required to meet certain conditions for parole, including employment and counseling.

