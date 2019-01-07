Don’t Put Those Sweaters Away!

Tuesday is the last warm day we’ll see for a while with highs once again reaching around 70, so enjoy it because it will be a while before we get that warm again. Cold front will pass through by tomorrow evening, bringing cloudy skies, and a slight chance of a shower. The front will knock our highs back into the 50′s for the rest of the work week, with a freeze likely Wednesday & Thursday night. Clouds will increase heading into Friday, with showers for Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be nothing more than a cold rain, but it’ll be best to stay indoors this weekend. Cool stretch of weather looks to continue heading into next week.