Evacuation lifted, Bartow residents allowed to return home

When the train derailed, it caused some of the chemicals being hauled to spill into the surrounding area, including hydrochloric acid. The town of Bartow and the surrounding areas are being evacuated. Bartow Mayor Robert Morris says about 280 people were evacuated. That evacuation has since been lifted. After the train derailed, the engineers determined that there was small leak. They unhooked the train’s engines and went 4 miles down the tracks to Wadley. Mayor Morris says the 103-car train was carrying chlorine and other very dangerous chemicals and this evacuation is not to be taken lightly.