Evacuation lifted, Bartow residents allowed to return home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Fire and hazmat crews from across Georgia have descended on the small town of Bartow in Jefferson County after a train hauling various chemicals derailed outside the town.
Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Anderson says the crash happened between 8:30 and 9 p.m. along Heards Bridge Rd. between Bartow and Louisville. As of now, 3 people have been reported injured; employees of the train company. Wrens Fire Chief Keith Boulineau says they have been taken to Jefferson Hospital’s emergency room for decontamination and treatment for respiratory issues.
When the train derailed, it caused some of the chemicals being hauled to spill into the surrounding area, including hydrochloric acid. The town of Bartow and the surrounding areas are being evacuated. Bartow Mayor Robert Morris says about 280 people were evacuated. That evacuation has since been lifted. After the train derailed, the engineers determined that there was small leak. They unhooked the train’s engines and went 4 miles down the tracks to Wadley. Mayor Morris says the 103-car train was carrying chlorine and other very dangerous chemicals and this evacuation is not to be taken lightly.
Initially, crews at the scene believed the leaking chemical to be chlorine, but have since discovered that it was in fact hydrochloric acid. Chlorine tanks are on the train, but crews on the scene say they are not leaking. Norfolk Southern has confirmed that hydrogen peroxide has been released.
A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and the Wrens Fire Chief are in the air, surveying the damage. Norfolk Southern is sending in a hazmat team. Officials at the scene hope they’ll be able to contain the leak and get the scene cleaned up quickly. Norfolk Southern has released a statement about the derailment.
Our crew on the scene says the hydrochloric acid is causing a fog effect in the air and they can smell the strong odor. The cloud is moving into the town. As of the time of this article’s publication, there’s no timetable on when the spill will be cleaned or when people will be able to return to their homes.
The date of this derailment holds significance for the people in our viewing area. Fourteen years ago to the day, a train carrying chlorine derailed in Graniteville, SC, killing 9 people. Even years later, the effects of that derailment are still being felt by the still-recovering town.
