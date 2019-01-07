2 Killed in Russell County house fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An elderly couple from Russell County is believed to have been killed in house fire late Sunday night.
Around 10:00PM Russell County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a house fire on Silver Run Drive in Seale, AL.
The house was fully engulfed when the first responders arrived on scene.
Two bodies were later found and believed to be the elderly couple that lived at the residence. Both bodies have been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy and identification.
.The investigation is ongoing and appears accidental
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.