More mild sunshine before some changes in the forecast

A front coming through Tuesday though will bring a slight chance a stray shower or two, but overall most of us will just deal with more clouds. Once the front sweeps through, much colder air will filter in Tuesday overnight making it feel more like January in the days ahead; the latter half of the work week features another round of sunny skies, but with highs running cooler in the 50s and lows inching closer toward the freezing mark. For the most part, the next several days look dry until a disturbance moves toward the Valley this weekend, bringing a chance for a cold rain Saturday and Sunday. At least we were treated to some comfortable sunshine this past weekend!