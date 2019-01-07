Shaq pays for funeral of 7-year-old girl shot to death

HOUSTON (CNN) – Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is helping to pay for the funeral services for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.
The four-time NBA champion presented a cashier's check to Jazmine's family last week.
She was in a car with her mom and three sisters in Houston on Dec. 30 when someone in another vehicle opened fired on their car and shot her in the head.
Her funeral will be Tuesday.
After a weeklong manhunt for a suspect, 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. was arrested in connection to Jazmine’s death.
He's expected to be formally charged with capital murder on Monday.
A second person, currently in jail on drug charges, is also a suspect in the shooting.
Authorities said they believe it was most likely a case of mistaken identity.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.