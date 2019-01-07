Skip Henderson swears in as new Columbus Mayor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -After 8 years, Columbus has a new Mayor. On Monday Skip Henderson was officially sworn into the office.
Henderson is replacing Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who served 8 years as Mayor of Columbus.
Henderson takes the position with over 20 years of council experience behind him. He spoke to the large crowd gathered at the citizens service center, talking about his optimism and his mission.
“In my opinion, the number one issue for Columbus, Georgia is jobs. Good quality paying jobs are going to solve a lot of our ills. Everything from poverty, to crime, to education gap. We are going to be working right away to make sure Columbus is recognized as a very business-friendly place.”
Five council members were also sworn in this morning, including incumbents, Jerry Barnes, Bruce Huff, Mimi Woodson, and Judy Thomas.
Charmaine Crabb was also officially sworn in as the new council member of district 5.
The first council meeting of the year is scheduled for Tuesday, January 8th.
