Suspect wanted in Lee County, AL for credit card fraud

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Lee County, Alabama for credit card fraud.
On Nov. 30, the Opelika Police Department received a complaint of credit card fraud that happened at Kroger grocery store in Opelika. According to police, the suspect also used the credit card at Kroger in Auburn on the same day.
The suspect is described as a male in his late teens to mid-twenties. He was wearing a black and white jacket, red pants, and flip flops.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigations Division at 334-705-5220 or the Auburn Police Detective Section at 334-501-3140. To report anonymously, call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
