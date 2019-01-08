Central High School graduate scores touchdown in CFP National Championship

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Regardless of whether your team won or lost in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Chattahoochee Valley had a strong representative during the game.
Central High School graduate Justyn Ross, and current Clemson Tiger, Justyn Ross scored a third quarter touchdown in the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The touchdown came as a result of a 74-yard catch the Phenix City native.
On Clemson’s next possession, Ross was able to make another catch for 37 yards and another for 17 yards, cementing the Tigers' lead over the Crimson Tide.
The Clemson Tigers ended the night on top of the Alabama Crimson Tide with a score of 44 to 16.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.