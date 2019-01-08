Colder Temperatures on the Way

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Clouds will be on the way out tonight as much colder air gets set to blow into the Valley. Look for the winds to stay on the gusty side of things tonight and through the day on Wednesday. We expect a lot of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but highs will be in the mid 50s on Wednesday and upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday - below average for early January. Going into Friday and the weekend, highs will stay in the 50s but rain returns to the forecast. The best coverage will come late Saturday and overnight into Sunday. We shouldn't see much in the way of lightning or thunder and nothing that would cause any flooding concerns after a long stretch of dry weather. Another shot of cool air will be due in here by early next week as we dry out again. Rain returns again by Thursday of NEXT week.