Georgia, Alabama named among the worst states to raise a family, new study says

(WTVM) - A new study by Wallet Hub compares the 50 states to determine which states are the most family friendly.
The study looks at each state underneath 49 sub-categories in five categories: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics.
Georgia ranked 41 out of the 50 with states with Alabama coming in slightly under that in the 46th spot.
New Mexico fell at the bottom of the list as the worst state to raise a family.
Minnesota was named the best state for your family.
