GUEST SEGMENT: Keeping up with wellness New Year’s Resolutions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Just over a week into the new year, many may have already broken their New Year’s Resolutions, but Piedmont Columbus Regional wants you to get back on the horse after momentarily falling off.
Dayton Preston, Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Wellness Program Coordinator, says when establishing your course of action, it is important to check your sources before jumping on the bandwagon.
Preston says that eatright.org is a fantastic resource for nutrition and weight loss.
He also suggests finding programs that are not too far off of the beaten path, the tried and true methods proven to work.
Consulting professionals instead of jumping onto what is popular will help keep you healthy so you can keep working on your resolutions.
Above all else, Preston says consistency is key. Those who see the best results may not be doing the best program, but their behavior is staying the same.
