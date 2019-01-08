Hundreds of football fans crowd watch parties for CFP National Championship

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - College football fans came out in large numbers to sports bars all across the Chattahoochee Valley for the National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Some fans went to sports bars early in the evening to reserve the best view of the game.
“It’s a great reaction. The crowd is great. I love the food and the atmosphere is great,” said college football fan, Pearl Montgomery.
The Mr. Wing Sports Bar in Columbus said it was one of the busiest nights they’ve had with hundreds of fans turning out to the game. Fans said it’s a great way to enjoy a great game in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.