John Travolta shows off new look on Instagram
John Travolta through the years: 2019, 2018 and 1977. (Source: Instagram/CNN/AP)
By Ed Payne | January 8, 2019 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 6:01 PM

(CNN/Gray News) – John Travolta’s got a new hairdo and fans seem to be digging it.

The actor posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram this week. His thick locks are gone. His head is shaved.

His fans like what they see.

“You look absolutely incredible with a shaved head! KEEP IT,” said Kat.

“You should of done this sooner,” said Rita Martinez Walz.

And from Valerie: “Love the new (no)haircut @johntravolta! Looks really great on you.”

The photo came in a holiday greeting from the 64-year-old actor.

"I hope everyone had a great New Year," Travolta said, holding a martini glass with an olive in it.

There’s no explanation for the change.

It might be a new style. Or, perhaps, it’s for a new movie or TV role.

I hope everyone had a great New Year!

