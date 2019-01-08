Man wanted in Columbus for questioning in double homicide on Stuart Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man is wanted in Columbus for questioning in a double homicide that happened on Stuart Drive.
On November 27, 2018, police were dispatched to Stuart Drive at around 8:38 a.m. in reference to a person “being down. When officers arrived, they found Joseph Banks and his three-year-old son deceased.
Investigation revealed that Banks and his son were last seen getting into a 2004 white Ford F-150 pickup truck with an unidentified man. Police say they drove the truck away from a motel on Victory Drive at approximately 1 a.m.
The man has since been identified as Antonio Bernard Willis, aka Tony. Willis is described as over 6 feet tall, weighing between 160 to 200 pounds. He was dressed in dark pants and a dark jacket. According to police, Willis is believed to have information about the homicide.
The Ford pickup truck was discovered abandoned on Henry Avenue.
Willis is known to frequent homeless shelters in the Columbus and Metro-Atlanta areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department in at 706-225-4363.
