MCSD teacher helps take $700K worth of supplies to PCB schools affected by Hurricane Michael

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A teacher in Columbus is helping to take $700,000 worth of supplies to schools in Panama City Beach, who were affected by Hurricane Michael.
Eric Crouch, who teaches at Double Churches Elementary School saw the devastation in Florida and wanted to help. Hoping to raise $1000,000, Crouch got a donation seven times that from an education company called ETA hand2mind.
This weekend, a crew is taking a semi-truck to Panama City Beach to deliver classroom resources purchased with that money. Donations are still being accepted.
To help or donate, search for “Teach Your Heart Out” online.
