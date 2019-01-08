More Clouds Before a Big Cooldown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a few welcome days of abundant sunshine, clouds return Tuesday ahead of some big changes in our forecast. Despite cloudier skies, temperatures will still manage to run on the mild side, topping out close to 70 this afternoon. Can’t rule out a stray shower ahead of the incoming frontal boundary pushing through, but overall the cold front should arrive without incident.
Sunshine returns in full for Wednesday, but it comes at a price—blustery and chilly conditions on tap for mid-week as we finally see more winter-like air back in the Valley. Highs will rise to the mid-upper 50s at best with morning lows dropping to at or near freezing Thursday and Friday morning. The dry pattern gives way to a cold rain over the weekend though, so factor that into your plans. Past any weekend showers, the start of next week looks dry and cool.
