More Clouds Before a Big Cooldown

Sunshine returns in full for Wednesday, but it comes at a price—blustery and chilly conditions on tap for mid-week as we finally see more winter-like air back in the Valley. Highs will rise to the mid-upper 50s at best with morning lows dropping to at or near freezing Thursday and Friday morning. The dry pattern gives way to a cold rain over the weekend though, so factor that into your plans. Past any weekend showers, the start of next week looks dry and cool.