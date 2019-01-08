New Columbus mayor presides over first Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There was a new face sitting in the main chair in the Columbus City Council chambers.
Mayor Skip Henderson seem comfortable taking on the big chair for the first time while he and other city council members discussed needs in the community.
They approved a grant for more than $8,000 so first responders are able to purchase new trauma equipment.
The grant will be used by the Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services to enhance the treatment and services for their trauma patients.
The council also approved a lease renewal for a cell phone tower at Golden Park and welcomed new Clerk of Council Sandra Davis.
Mayor Henderson says he is excited to get right to work tackling crime.
“We want to work on the crime issue, we’ve got some people in this community that don’t feel safe and we’ve got a couple of ideas about how we are going to address that and its going to take the participation of people within the community and well as within the city government,” said Mayor Henderson.
The mayor says he has some big visions and goals that are all about the people in the community.
