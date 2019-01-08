Second Pink Monarch Breast Center opens in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A second location of the Pink Monarch Breast Center is open in North Columbus in a continuing effort to prevent, screen, and diagnose breast cancer for women in the region.
The new state-of the-art facility offers the latest in screening mammography and ultrasound services in a personalized setting.
“With genetic testing, if you are positive, it can greatly increase your risk for breast cancer, says Janet DuToit, lead mammographer at Pink Monarch Breast Center. “If that risk in increased, then the type of test and screenings that you go through could also change. You may be required to do mammography and then in addition to the mammography, breast ultrasounds and breast MRI’s.”
As an independent, freestanding women’s center, the breast center services at the new location include 3D tomography and automated breast ultrasounds for high risk women. The second Pink Monarch Breast Center is located at 3081 Williams Road.
