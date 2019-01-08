Swastika painted on front door of cathedral

Authorities are investigating after someone painted a swastika on the front door of a cathedral in Bridgeport, CT. (Source: News 12 Connecticut/CNN)
January 7, 2019 at 7:35 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 7:45 PM

BRIDGEPORT, CT (News 12 Connecticut/CNN) – Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said whoever painted a swastika on a Bridgeport cathedral will face consequences.

Blumenthal condemned the vandalism as a hate crime.

It happened at the Cathedral of St. Augustine last week. Police officers on patrol discovered the Nazi symbol painted on the front door.

Authorities increased patrol activity and alerted the Anti-Defamation League.

Investigators are looking at security video from nearby businesses to figure out who committed the anti-Semitic vandalism.

