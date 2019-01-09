A chilly and blustery Hump Day in store

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wednesday morning ushers in the return of winter thanks to a cold front that swept through the Southeast overnight. As drier air blows across the Valley today, winds could potentially gust to over 20 mph, so great excuse to break out your winter scarves again!
Though temperatures will be in the 50s over the next few days, the wind chill factor for Wednesday will make it feel more like the 40s even in the middle of the afternoon. For Wednesday and Thursday nights, temperatures will dip to at or below freezing with wind chills in the 20s, so don’t forget to make your cold weather preps before drifting off to sleep.
Ample sunshine sticks around for the remainder of the work week, but by the weekend, another disturbance heads toward the Valley and ups our rain chances again Saturday into Sunday. Saturday still looks to remain on the chilly side, so expect a cold rain prior to a warm front lifting through on Sunday. Next week starts of dry and cool prior to a few showers possibly back in the forecast near the middle of next week.
