City of Columbus release schedule changes for MLK holiday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some city services will be shut down ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Columbus.
The following services will be closed on Monday, January 21 in observance of the holiday:
- 311 Citizens Service Center
- Landfills at Granite Bluff and Pine Grove
- Parks and Recreation Administration Office
- Columbus Civic Center
- Animal Control
- METRA Bus Services
All city recreation centers, the Britt David Studio and senior centers will observe holiday hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Complex and Lake Oliver Marina will operate under normal business hours.
Trash and recycling will not be picked up on Monday, Jan. 21. The Monday trash route will instead be run on Wednesday, Jan. 23. All other trash routes will be picked up on their normal day.
