Cold Days and Nights Ahead!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The coldest nights we've seen in awhile will be tonight and Thursday night with lows in the 20s and 30s across the Valley. The skies Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, so while it will be chilly, the weather will be dry. The next storm system will impact weather around here this weekend with showers moving in late Saturday into Sunday. At the moment, I think most of the daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday will be dry with the best chances of rain moving in late Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend should stay at or below average, but look for another cool-down going into the first part of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s on Monday with a partly sunny sky. We should see a warm-up starting Tuesday of next week all the way to next Friday. Our next rain chances (after the weekend system) will come NEXT Friday.