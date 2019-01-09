Columbus police arrest woman on charges of exploitation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has taken a woman accused of exploitation and intimidation into custody.
28-year-old Naidia Bennett was arrested on Jan. 9 by CPD’s Special Victims Unit.
Bennett has been charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, senior citizens and residents.
She is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Bennett is scheduled to make her first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 10 at 2:00 p.m.
Anyone with information in her case is asked to call CPD at (706) 653-3449.
