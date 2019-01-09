CPD searching for witness to deadly hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

Police say the accident happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on Veterans Parkway and 23rd Street.

WTVM is told the victim, a 55-year old homeless man, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a pickup truck. He later died.

Police say the driver of a second truck stopped, but left the scene. Officers would like to talk with that driver as a possible witness.

