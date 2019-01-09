Goodwill of Southern Rivers hosting multi-employer job fair in Opelika

By Alex Jones | January 9, 2019 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 2:29 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. is hosting a large, multi-employer job fair for those in the Opelika community.

The event will feature seventeen from a variety of industries.

Employers that will be present at the event include:

  • City of Auburn
  • One Solutions
  • Expert Cleaning Concepts, Inc.
  • Alabama Department of Corrections
  • East Alabama Medical Center
  • Easterseals
  • McDonald’s
  • Joann
  • Waffle House
  • Home Instead Senior Care
  • Summer Village
  • Primerica
  • Burger King
  • Grifols
  • Aramark
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc.
  • Goodwill of the Southern Rivers, Inc.

These employers will be offering a total of more than 200 jobs.

Attendees should come with a resume and be prepared to interview for a position on the spot.

The free event is happening at the Goodwill Career Center on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika on Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. CST.

