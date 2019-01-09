Goodwill of Southern Rivers hosting multi-employer job fair in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. is hosting a large, multi-employer job fair for those in the Opelika community.
The event will feature seventeen from a variety of industries.
Employers that will be present at the event include:
- City of Auburn
- One Solutions
- Expert Cleaning Concepts, Inc.
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Easterseals
- McDonald’s
- Joann
- Waffle House
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Summer Village
- Primerica
- Burger King
- Grifols
- Aramark
- Builders FirstSource, Inc.
- Goodwill of the Southern Rivers, Inc.
These employers will be offering a total of more than 200 jobs.
Attendees should come with a resume and be prepared to interview for a position on the spot.
The free event is happening at the Goodwill Career Center on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika on Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. CST.
