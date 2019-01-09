Grandmother kills grandson in murder-suicide

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A Seymour, Indiana, woman shot her grandson and then turned the gun on herself Monday night, Seymour Police said.
Detective Sergeant C.J. Foster said the police department received a call from Wanda Huber just before 5 p.m. Monday stating there had been an accident at her home in the 1700 block of S. Walnut Street.
“She pauses for a brief moment and then said no there had been a murder there,” Foster said. “That was the last communication we had with her.”
When officers arrived on scene, they found Wanda Huber dead inside the home from a gunshot wound, which they believe was self-inflicted. They also found Simon Huber, 15, with a gunshot wound, still alive. Simon was air lifted to University of Louisville Hospital. He died at the hospital around 11 p.m. Monday.
Foster said they don’t know why Wanda shot her grandson and then herself.
“We still have some people to speak with and do some follow up interviews,” Foster said. “There has been some talk of some medical issues so we will definitely look into that.”
Foster said they will be looking into both mental and physical health. They recovered a gun at the home and the phone the 9-1-1 call came from.
Foster said police have never been called to that home before and neither Wanda nor Simon had any involvements with the police department.
Simon was a sophomore at Seymour High School. He had lived with his grandmother for quite some time, police said.
Seymour High School Principal Greg Prange told students about Simon’s death on Tuesday morning.
“We have counselors in student services that have been ready to assist students,” Prange said in a statement. “Simon was a quiet, well liked young man who had many friends. He was a wonderful student and an asset to Seymour High School. He will be sorely missed by all.”
