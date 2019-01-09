GUEST SEGMENT: 2019 Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Awards approaching

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It’s almost time to recognize an outstanding young person who is making a difference in the community.
The annual Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbus Youth of the Year Award will be given out in February. The award is the organization’s highest honor to recognize teen club members from the Chattahoochee Valley who are working hard, investing in themselves and the community, and demonstrating leadership in their schools and clubs.
The 2019 Youth of the Year Awards presentation will be held Feb. 27 at the RiverMill Event Center.
Boys and Girls Club CEO, Rodney Close, finalists for the awards, and last year’s Youth of the Year winner, Kaitlyn Leigh, give more details about the exciting event.
