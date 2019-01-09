Mayor Henderson shares thoughts on future of Columbus Government Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The future of the Columbus Government Center has been a hot topic after flooding and other issues in the more than 40-year-old building.
Mayor Skip Henderson, who was sworn in on January 8, is joining in on the discussion.
"It's going to be really hard with this one," says Henderson.
He says it’s not going to be an easy fix for the government center. The building is at the forefront of discussion after a number of problems.
“We’re going to end up, we have to end up with either a much-improved old facility or a new facility,” says Henderson.
The government center flooded twice in June of 2018, which caused extensive water damage to the building. The problem re-surfaced in August. Shortly after, there were reports from employees of mold. Henderson says right now, they’re just working to find out what’s best for the building and those who work there.
“I think the main thing is the citizens know that our aim is to try to come up with the most functional and reasonable solution for this issue and be able to pay for it so it’s not going to break the bank,” says Henderson.
That leaves Columbus city officials with a handful of options.
“One option is stripping it down and rebuilding it and making the necessary improvements so that it’s safe and functional,” explains Henderson. “Another option that I’ve heard is tearing it down, building back on this site, or even moving it some place else.”
Each option would cost taxpayers more than $100 million, according to Columbus City Council. Henderson says it’s going to be a defining decision for all involved to ensure the government center is ADA compliant with the necessary improvements. It’s a decision that he says could be made sooner rather than later.
