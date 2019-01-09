One injured in shooting on N. 16th St. in Opelika; police searching for suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A shooting in Opelika left one person injured Tuesday evening, and police are searching for the suspect.
At approximately 6 p.m., police received a call of a person being shot on North 16th Street near 1st Avenue. The 44-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus for treatment.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
