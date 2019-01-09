Victims in deadly house fire being investigated as homicide ID’d

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - What started off as a deadly house fire is now turning into a double homicide investigation in Russell County.
Authorities are making the announcement during a press conference.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says this case took an unexpected turn Tuesday night when an initial autopsy report revealed the elderly couple died from gunshot wounds unrelated to the fire.
Authorities are also releasing the identities of the victims as 65-year-old William Perry and his partner, 50-year-old Deborah Peay.
Investigators say they are now trying to figure out if the deadly shooting was random or targeted.
With no suspicious history or known enemies, their only clue is a missing silver 2001 Honda Accord that belonged to Peay.
But Sheriff Taylor says the motive is shaky.
“Maybe there’s something they had in the house we are not aware of,” says Sheriff Taylor. “The concern is that it was burned completely. The exterior walls are standing because they were cinderblock. Had they not been cinderblock, they would be down.”
Investigators say they are currently following a couple of different leads, pointing towards two potential suspects.
They hope to have more information and firmer leads in the next couple of days.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.