Another Cold Night Ahead; Rain Returns This Weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a chilly start on Thursday and a cool day overall, look for lows in the 20s and 30s as we start out your Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as we head through the day with no chance of any rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s - a very nice way to end the week, and a very seasonable afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, we still expect our next rain chances to impact the area, mainly late Saturday, into the overnight hours, and very early Sunday. We can't rule out a few showers earlier in your day Saturday, but the heaviest rain will hold off until the night. We will have another long stretch of dry days starting Monday of next week and going through Thursday with highs getting a little warmer each day - going from the low to mid 50s on Monday to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Thursday. It looks like our next chance for getting wet (after this weekend) may come NEXT weekend.