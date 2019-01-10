Coldest days thus far of 2019 underway

A low pressure system headed toward the Eastern U.S. will bring us our next rain chance later Saturday into Sunday morning. Can’t rule out a few showers earlier in the day Saturday, but it looks like most of the rain coming in will hold off until the overnight hours and linger through Sunday AM. Clouds will stick around through Monday before dry sunshine returns by Tuesday. Next week looks fairly seasonable for early January, and we keep rain chances out of the forecast until—wait for it—next weekend, too. Sorry, y’all! As always, we’ll keep fine-tuning that forecast for you in the days ahead.