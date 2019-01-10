Coldest days thus far of 2019 underway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Waking up on this Thursday with feels like temperatures in the 20s and potentially looking even colder by tomorrow morning with mercury in the thermometer dropping down to the freezing mark! For the remainder of the work week, chilly sunshine will dominate the forecast pushing highs to fairly seasonable levels in the 50s; however, changes arrive by the weekend.
A low pressure system headed toward the Eastern U.S. will bring us our next rain chance later Saturday into Sunday morning. Can’t rule out a few showers earlier in the day Saturday, but it looks like most of the rain coming in will hold off until the overnight hours and linger through Sunday AM. Clouds will stick around through Monday before dry sunshine returns by Tuesday. Next week looks fairly seasonable for early January, and we keep rain chances out of the forecast until—wait for it—next weekend, too. Sorry, y’all! As always, we’ll keep fine-tuning that forecast for you in the days ahead.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.