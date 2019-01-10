Firefighters contain fire at the home of Smiths Station fire chief

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Firefighters in Smiths Station were called to battle a fire for one of their own earlier this week.
The home of Smiths Station Fire Chief Joe Walden caught fire on Monday. The fire was discovered by Walden’s mother who reported opening the front door of the home only to be pushed back by smoke.
Walden says a remote control for a toy car battery caused the fire as it was charging. Most of the damage to the home resulted from smoke and heat.
No one was at home when the fire began. Walden thanks his fellow Smiths Station volunteer firefighters and all who offered support.
