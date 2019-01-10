Former Columbus mayoral candidate cleans up property after hoarding allegations and order from judge

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A former candidate for Columbus mayor has cleaned up his property after a neighborhood issue was brought to the public eye.
The neighbors of Winfred Shipman had taken him to court multiple times over the clutter of cars and items in front of his house.
A judge ordered all the solid waste to be removed from Shipman’s property. The city also used vendors to come in and help cleaning. Some cars were removed. The cars that remained on the property were cleaned by people that the city hired.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.