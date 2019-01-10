Goodwill recruiting volunteers to help prepare taxes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Goodwill of Southern Rivers is looking to help members of the community with their taxes, but they need volunteers to do so.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides free tax preparations for households that earn less than $54,000 annually.
The IRS-sponsored program recruits and trains volunteers to prepare tax returns.
Volunteers must complete a two-day training session before committing to a minimum of 30 hours.
Training sessions take place at the Columbus Midtown Career Center on:
- Jan. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. & Jan. 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Jan. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. & Jan. 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Jan. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. & Jan. 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
This is Goodwill ninth year providing the VITA service.
In 2018′s tax season, Goodwill served 4,726 families and returned nearly $6,000,000 to taxpayers.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.