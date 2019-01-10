Health officials advise of the the importance of cervical cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.
Every year, an estimated 4,000 women will die from cervical cancer. All women are at risk for cervical cancer, however, it occurs most often in women over age 30. This year, it’s estimated that more than 13,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department, says early detection and treatment can prevent many deaths.
“You want to be proactive. It’s something we can catch early. Women are encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider and have their pap test,” says Kirkland.
An HPV vaccination can prevent four of the viruses that cause cervical cancer. Screening is available to low-income and uninsured women at the Columbus Health Department.
The Immunization Program offers adolescents and young men and women the HPV vaccine.
