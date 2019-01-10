Health officials in Alabama encourage vaccination as flu is widespread, likely to increase

AUBURN, GA (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the flu widespread in Alabama and likely to increase.
With the flu now in its peak season, experts at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy encourage people to take advantage of the flu vaccine. Alabama is one of 19 states reporting high levels of the flue at the end of 2018.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, almost every county in the state is reporting significant flu activity. What makes this spike in activity ore significant is data that many adults have put off getting the flu vaccine.
“The biggest myth is that the flu shot will give you the flu,” said Dr. Spencer Durham, with the Harrison School of Pharmacy’s Department of Pharmacy Practice. “It absolutely cannot. It uses an activated vaccine. People may feel a little bad after they have the flu shot. They may think it’s giving them the flu, but usually those symptoms will go away in a day or two.”
The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccinations for everyone age six months or older. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of influenza complications, including pregnant women, older adults, and young children.
