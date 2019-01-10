House of Mercy director urging drivers to be cautious of homeless population after pedestrian hit, killed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The director of the House of Mercy in Columbus is lending his cautionary perspective to the community after an accident claimed the life of a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
55-year-old Joseph Locklier was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Veterans Parkway.
Bobby Harris is urging the community to keep an extra eye out for the homeless population while driving. Sometimes, they are out looking for shelter and other resources late at night or in the early morning hours.
“Be a little bit more aware that everybody doesn’t have a vehicle,” said Harris. “A lot of people ride bikes. A lot of my residents walk back and forth. It was my understanding that he was trying to find housing. So if need be, just keep an extra eye out at night because they are out. It’s getting colder they are trying to find places to sleep at night.”
Officers are looking for a witness to the accident.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.
