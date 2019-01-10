Lanett police arrest man for sexual assault of a juvenile

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - A Lanett man has been taken into custody in connection with a sexual assault of a juvenile.
The assault was reported at East Alabama Lanier Hospital on Jan. 8 by a juvenile female patient.
Lucious Cheeks was arrested on Jan. 9 at his Lanett home following an investigation.
Cheeks was arrested on charges of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse. He also had outstanding warrants for domestic violence and driving under the influence.
He was booked at the Lanett Police Department before being transported to the Chambers County Jail.
