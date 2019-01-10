Organizations in Columbus raising awareness of domestic child sex trafficking

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Domestic Violence Roundtable, Inc. held its quarterly lunch and learn Wednesday at the Columbus Public Library.
The topic of the event was “Domestic Minor Sex trafficking” and was presented by Micah’s Promise and Georgia Cares. These organizations are dedicated to eradicating the issue of commercial sexual exploitation of children and providing care for those victimized by sex trafficking.
Organizers say the majority of abusers and traffickers are using social media to recruit their victims.
“The most important thing a parent can do is teach children about safe relationships, who to trust and, also build that trust with that child so you can talk about anything that is happening,” said Robyn Windibank of Georgia Cares.
Last year, Georgia Cares served almost 800 children who were victims of sex trafficking. January has been designated National Slavery and human Trafficking Prevention Month and is observed annually on January 11.
