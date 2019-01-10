Samsung goes big with 219-inch TV at CES

(CNN) - If you’re like many Americans, you probably wouldn’t mind having a bigger TV.
Samsung is showing a massive 219-inch TV at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.
That means the screen measures more than 18 feet.
Called "The Wall," the TV uses a technology called micro LED, which creates a brighter image using less energy than current televisions.
For those who think a screen like this is better suited to a stadium than a living room, a 75-inch modular version is also coming out.
You can either watch that by itself or buy additional screens to snap together and make a bigger one.
Sony, TCL and Hi-Sense are also showing TVs 75 inches and larger at the show.
