Trump’s former lawyer Cohen to publicly testify before Congress next month

(Gray News) – Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, will give public testimony before Congress next month.
Cohen will appear before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7.
In court cases that stemmed from the Russia investigation, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, as well as lying to Congress.
He has implicated the president in the campaign finance violation crimes. He has claimed he was directed by Trump to make hush money payments during the 2016 campaign to two women - adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal - who have said they were sexually involved with the president.
Cohen was sentenced last month to three years in prison for his crimes.
“I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to: The personal ones to me and those involving the President of the United States of America,” he said at his sentencing. “Time again I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds rather than to listen to my own inner voice and my moral compass.”
