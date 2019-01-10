Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus offering free coats, blankets during winter season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus is helping those in need during the cold weather.
The Valley Rescue Mission is offering free coats and blankets during the winter season. The shelter has also expanded its number of beds from 50 to 70 for people to sleep during the cold overnight hours.
Derek Walton, who says he has been homeless for several years, says being homeless during the winter time is especially difficult.
The Valley Rescue mission serves thousands of people every year in the community who need a place to go.
