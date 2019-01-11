Baby heads home after spending 132 days in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s NICU

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A baby who spent 132 days in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s NICU is finally going home.
Tori was born at 23 weeks gestation and weighed only 1 pound, 3 ounces. She is officially a NICU graduate and will finally go home to meet her little sister for the first time.
Tori will be a sweet present as it is her sister’s second birthday. Tori’s sister was also a NICU graduate.
“This experience has been a roller coaster, but is has all been worth it thanks to the NICU staff for everything they have done for our family during the difficult time,” Tori’s mother says.
On the day of Tori’s release, her mother carried her out of the NICU as Piedmont staff played graduation music.
