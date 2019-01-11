Chilly and sunny Friday before weekend rain

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Friday greets us with more bone-chilling air with temperatures at or below freezing as we head closer toward the weekend. Fortunately, the afternoon looks more seasonable in the upper 50s and more sunshine in the mix; however, by Saturday morning, more clouds return to the Valley ahead of better rain coverage overnight into early Sunday morning.
Though most of the rain will hold off until the evening hours, can’t rule out a few showers earlier in the day Saturday. Even once rain ends Sunday morning, cloudy skies will hold on through Monday before another round of drier and seasonable air descends toward the Southeast. The weather pattern looks quiet for most of next week until our next chance of rain returns next Friday and Saturday.
