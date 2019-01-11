Governor-elect Brian Kemp stops in Columbus for victory tour

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Friday morning, Governor-elect Brian Kemp stopped into the Chattahoochee Valley for nice hot breakfast and to thank soldiers and veterans for their service.
Three days before officially becoming Georgia’s next Governor, Kemp was at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus. He was joined by several legislative leaders and Columbus city officials.
He took the podium with his wife and daughters by his side and gave a speech about his supporters and his election win. He also said it’s important to thank service members in a military town like the Fountain City.
“It sends a really strong signal to other Georgians, to the rest of the country, that we have got great bases here. We have got great missions, we’re going to try to continue to make those very efficient, and to make the case that we can expand those in the future. We have a great congressional delegation that’s working on that as well and I’m going to be a governor that’s going to partner with them to do even more,” said Kemp.
Kemp also spoke on the ongoing government shutdown.
“People are fighting for what they believe in and I believe in that. I certainly appreciate the president standing by his commitment to secure our borders and keep our country safe and that’s exactly what I’m going to do as governor, going after drug cartels and street gangs," said Kemp
As a part of Kemp’s victory tour, he’s making several stops around the Peach state.
After a hard-fought governor’s race with Democrat Stacey Abrams, Kemp says he’s ready to get to work with the other side.
“People move on from elections, at least most people do. It was great to have chairman Smyre, Senator Harbison, and many other people in the Democratic caucus that I’ve served with over the years in the Senate or as Secretary of State. They’ve been around long enough to know that the campaign is over and now it’s time for us all to govern this state," said Kemp
After leaving Columbus, Kemp was headed to Whitesburg, Gainesville, and then Dalton to wrap up his victory tour.
