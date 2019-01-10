Inauguration Day festivities near for AL Gov. Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - For just the second time in Alabama’s history, the state will hold an inauguration ceremony for a female governor.
Of course, because of the circumstances surrounding her ascent to the office, Kay Ivey will take part in the ceremony with more than a year and a half of experience as the state’s chief executive already under her belt.
Ivey became Alabama’s 54th governor on April 10, 2017, after the resignation of Robert Bentley. She won a full term November after beating her Democratic challenger in the general election.
For her inauguration, the governor chose the theme “Keep Alabama Growing.” Ivey continues to preside over a state with a booming economy and historically low unemployment rates.
Details about the Jan. 14 inauguration - held a week earlier than most recent inaugurations - are still being made, but some information has been released.
The celebration actually starts on Saturday with an inaugural celebration on the Gulf Coast that will feature Platinum recording artist Neal McCoy at the Lodge at Gulf State Park. You can either purchase a ticket for $25 or bring four children’s books that will be donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance.
Inauguration Day starts Monday with an 8:15 a.m. invitation-only prayer service at First Baptist Church Montgomery.
At 10 a.m., the swearing in ceremony begins on the steps of the Alabama Capitol and will include all the state’s Constitutional officers.
A parade is scheduled to take place at noon down historic Dexter Avenue. (See map below)
At 7 p.m., an invitation-only Inaugural Gala will be held at the Montgomery Civic Center.
PARADE ROUTE
STREET CLOSURES
Montgomery police say a small set of intersections will be closed beginning Friday and remain closed through the weekend. That area will be directly in front of the Capitol stretching from Dexter Avenue to Decatur Street. Other streets include Bainbridge Street between Washington and Monroe.
And there will be more closures beginning on Monday starting at 6:30 a.m. as officials shut down streets to form the inaugural parade route.
- All of Dexter Avenue will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. until the parade ends at 1:30 p.m.
- Streets within a two block radius of Dexter in all directions will also be blocked. That includes Madison Avenue through Adams Avenue
- South Union Street at Adams Avenue should be avoided by downtown traffic except for those attending the inauguration ceremony or those with an official vehicle placard.
- If you are a downtown resident or employee of a business that’s inside the parade perimeter, you will be allowed to pass through the barricades.
- If you plan to attend the inauguration as a ticket-holder, take Union Street and you will be directed to the right parking spots.
Kay Ivey’s inauguration comes a little over a half century after Lurleen B. Wallace became the state’s first female governor. While this is her first time being inaugurated as governor, Ivey has previously taken her place on the Capitol steps to be sworn in as state treasurer and lt. governor.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.